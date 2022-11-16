Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.84 or 28.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.88M. XGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost -237.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.17% since then. We note from Exagen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.04K.

Exagen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XGN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exagen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) trade information

Instantly XGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.29% year-to-date, but still up 26.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) is 18.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XGN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) estimates and forecasts

Exagen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.05 percent over the past six months and at a -71.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -73.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Exagen Inc. to make $9.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.25 million and $12.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%.

XGN Dividends

Exagen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.28% of Exagen Inc. shares, and 76.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.87%. Exagen Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 1.36 million shares worth $5.29 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 7.78% or 1.27 million shares worth $4.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $3.78 million, making up 5.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.