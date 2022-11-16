Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.14M. ENTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.87, offering almost -578.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.54% since then. We note from Entera Bio Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.79K.

Entera Bio Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Instantly ENTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.90% year-to-date, but still down -10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is -34.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1654.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -250.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Entera Bio Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.31 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165k and $68k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.90%.

ENTX Dividends

Entera Bio Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.08% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares, and 16.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.31%. Entera Bio Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Knoll Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $1.42 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.23% or 2.08 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17597.0 shares worth $10030.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.