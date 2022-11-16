DLO Stock Forecast 2022: DLocal Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 28.42%

In the last trading session, 4.09 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.22, and it changed around -$1.32 or -5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.94B. DLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.65, offering almost -124.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.42% since then. We note from DLocal Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.65 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.54% year-to-date, but still up 4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 4.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.23 percent over the past six months and at a 68.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $119.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.70%.

DLocal Limited earnings are expected to increase by 162.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 52.10% per year for the next five years.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.32% of DLocal Limited shares, and 91.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.19%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 180 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.43% of the shares, which is about 57.31 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.92% or 11.57 million shares worth $303.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $84.41 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $66.93 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.