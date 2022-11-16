Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.36M. CYN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.39, offering almost -812.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.09K.

Cyngn Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyngn Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9399 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.22% year-to-date, but still down -13.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) is -13.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.16 day(s).

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Cyngn Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.11 percent over the past six months and at a 39.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -110.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.60% of Cyngn Inc. shares, and 60.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.61%. Cyngn Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $4.26 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc, with 7.32% or 2.46 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32519.0 shares worth around $26441.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.