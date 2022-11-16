Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (NYSE: SID) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. SID currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.97, offering almost -107.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.61% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.98 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.50% year-to-date, but still up 7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 17.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SID is forecast to be at a low of $2.66 and a high of $6.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.20 percent over the past six months and at a -65.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to make $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.00%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings are expected to increase by 224.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.91% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 6.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, and 3.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.18%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock is held by 133 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $17.99 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.44% or 5.83 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $9.43 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $8.15 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.