Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $126.49, and it changed around -$4.51 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72B. GTLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $242.59, offering almost -91.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.39% since then. We note from Chart Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.50K.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 205.14 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.69% year-to-date, but still down -47.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is -34.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.25 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Chart Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.93 percent over the past six months and at a 51.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 182.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $448.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Chart Industries Inc. to make $530.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $348.21 million and $378.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. Chart Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 52.35% per year for the next five years.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Chart Industries Inc. shares, and 121.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.79%. Chart Industries Inc. stock is held by 503 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.60% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $895.13 million.

Capital World Investors, with 12.07% or 4.42 million shares worth $739.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $438.62 million, making up 6.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $239.35 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.