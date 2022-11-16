CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.52, and it changed around $0.55 or 11.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.57M. PRTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.08, offering almost -173.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from CarParts.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.60K.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Instantly PRTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.67 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.71% year-to-date, but still up 33.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is 26.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.9 day(s).

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

CarParts.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.40 percent over the past six months and at a 85.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CarParts.com Inc. to make $157.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $133.76 million and $138.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.10%. CarParts.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -437.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of CarParts.com Inc. shares, and 80.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.93%. CarParts.com Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 5.3 million shares worth $36.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 3.2 million shares worth $22.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $16.15 million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $9.11 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.