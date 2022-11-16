BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 2.58 million shares of the BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.40, and it changed around $0.49 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.10B. BP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.54, offering almost -0.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from BP p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.28 million.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.44 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 11.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

BP p.l.c. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.72 percent over the past six months and at a 138.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BP p.l.c. to make $59.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.55 billion and $51.22 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 128.10%. BP p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by 137.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.00% per year for the next five years.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of BP p.l.c. shares, and 10.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.01%. BP p.l.c. stock is held by 1,131 institutions, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 27.06 million shares worth $929.52 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.80% or 24.66 million shares worth $847.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.42 million shares worth $151.78 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $137.4 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.