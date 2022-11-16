Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have been traded, and its beta is -0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.05 or -11.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.10M. ASTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.93, offering almost -151.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.11% since then. We note from Astrotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.42K.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Instantly ASTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.24% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 13.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTC is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6656.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6656.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.70%.

ASTC Dividends

Astrotech Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.25% of Astrotech Corporation shares, and 18.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.41%. Astrotech Corporation stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $0.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.22% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.