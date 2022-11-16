Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.33, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57B. AMBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost -129.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.7% since then. We note from Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AMBP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Instantly AMBP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.83% year-to-date, but still down -2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is -5.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBP is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to make $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -289.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.80% per year for the next five years.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 9.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.34% of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, and 18.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.28%. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Canyon Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 10.15 million shares worth $61.94 million.

Brahman Capital Corporation, with 1.61% or 9.73 million shares worth $59.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $28.34 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ave Maria Growth Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $23.62 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.