An Analysis Of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.34M. CMMB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.05, offering almost -344.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.63K.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMMB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is 0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 143.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMMB is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1006.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -430.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.31 percent over the past six months and at a -83.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.50% in the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.97% of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 35.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.67%. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.55% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $9.54 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 2.52% or 0.29 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 28640.0 shares worth $71313.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11737.0 shares worth around $43426.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.