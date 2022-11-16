AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.27M. POWW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.55, offering almost -247.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.15% since then. We note from AMMO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.25% year-to-date, but still down -26.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -26.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POWW is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

AMMO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.04 percent over the past six months and at a 20.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AMMO Inc. to make $84.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.29% of AMMO Inc. shares, and 32.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.07%. AMMO Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 5.9 million shares worth $22.72 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 10.29% or 5.21 million shares worth $20.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $9.2 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $10.67 million, which represents about 4.32% of the total shares outstanding.