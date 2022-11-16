Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.01, and it changed around -$0.66 or -5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. FOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.96, offering almost -17.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.32% since then. We note from Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FOLD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Instantly FOLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.81 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.04% year-to-date, but still up 8.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is 6.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOLD is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.78 percent over the past six months and at a 8.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics Inc. to make $89.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.55 million and $82.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 111.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.64%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 26.9 million shares worth $288.86 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 9.55% or 26.8 million shares worth $287.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.26 million shares worth $88.75 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $75.92 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.