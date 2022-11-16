A Business Review Of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.23 million shares of the Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.77, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.50B. AMCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -15.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.47% since then. We note from Amcor plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 million.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 7.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Amcor plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.70 percent over the past six months and at a -2.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Amcor plc to make $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Amcor plc earnings are expected to increase by -12.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.69% per year for the next five years.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 4.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Amcor plc shares, and 48.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.73%. Amcor plc stock is held by 830 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 121.27 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.76% or 115.52 million shares worth $1.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 33.25 million shares worth $413.36 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held roughly 23.89 million shares worth around $256.33 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.