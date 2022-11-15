Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.56, and it changed around $0.8 or 3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.95, offering almost -280.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.18% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.33K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZNTL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.17 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.96 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.16% year-to-date, but still down -4.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -2.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNTL is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -431.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.58 percent over the past six months and at a -25.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 106.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.81%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.14% of the shares, which is about 9.2 million shares worth $258.52 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.65% or 7.78 million shares worth $218.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $43.15 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $39.7 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.