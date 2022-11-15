You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI).

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.34 or 7.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.34, offering almost -142.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.76% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.38K.

Instantly SLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.93 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.40% year-to-date, but still up 15.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 32.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLI is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -242.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.55 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, and 20.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.05%. Standard Lithium Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Koch Industries, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 13.48 million shares worth $57.16 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.55% or 4.25 million shares worth $18.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $12.99 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $12.01 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.