You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY).

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.37, and it changed around $4.26 or 6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99B. CDAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.22, offering almost -69.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.43% since then. We note from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CDAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Instantly CDAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.26 on Monday, 11/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.76% year-to-date, but still up 16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is 29.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDAY is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.37 percent over the past six months and at a 161.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $414.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. to make $442.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $325.58 million and $356.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 163.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 44.50% per year for the next five years.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, and 107.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.98%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is held by 548 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 21.04 million shares worth $990.63 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 13.48% or 20.63 million shares worth $971.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.39 million shares worth $468.75 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $354.44 million, which represents about 4.92% of the total shares outstanding.