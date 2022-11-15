Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.56M. YSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -191.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.5% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2150 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.58% year-to-date, but still down -1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 10.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.55 day(s).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 148.94 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $148.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $211.01 million and $229.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.00%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.44% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 24.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.48%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 59 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 40.45 million shares worth $62.7 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 3.23% or 13.93 million shares worth $21.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $5.5 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $5.19 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.