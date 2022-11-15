Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s (WWW): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.03, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.16M. WWW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.96, offering almost -190.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.41% since then. We note from Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 768.09K.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WWW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wolverine World Wide Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

Instantly WWW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.43 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.52% year-to-date, but still down -32.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is -20.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWW is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Wolverine World Wide Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.94 percent over the past six months and at a -30.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $710.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Wolverine World Wide Inc. to make $695.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%. Wolverine World Wide Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 147.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.64% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares, and 101.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.90%. Wolverine World Wide Inc. stock is held by 305 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.70% of the shares, which is about 12.36 million shares worth $249.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.71% or 9.22 million shares worth $185.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.74 million shares worth $88.37 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $48.02 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.