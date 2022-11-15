Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.92, and it changed around $1.93 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.90B. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $203.82, offering almost -134.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.89% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.07 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.91% year-to-date, but still up 23.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is 23.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.35 percent over the past six months and at a 34.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $343.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. to make $351.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 32.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.80% per year for the next five years.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.24% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 93.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.85%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 466 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.13% of the shares, which is about 8.09 million shares worth $530.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.40% or 3.67 million shares worth $240.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $230.14 million, making up 6.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $132.3 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.