Why QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 6.75 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.61, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.08, offering almost -466.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.56% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.15 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -1.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8 day(s).

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.65 percent over the past six months and at a 1.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 98.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.34% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 36.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.87%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 412 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 18.38 million shares worth $157.86 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 4.34% or 15.16 million shares worth $130.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.99 million shares worth $51.45 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $44.04 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.