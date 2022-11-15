Why Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.97, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $517.01M. KZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -132.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.05% since then. We note from Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.88K.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.25 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.33% year-to-date, but still up 12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -4.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.39 percent over the past six months and at a -2.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.91% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 82.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.05%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 4.41 million shares worth $36.49 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 6.70% or 4.05 million shares worth $33.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $22.85 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $12.99 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.