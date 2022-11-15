Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around -$0.44 or -8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.28M. UIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.10, offering almost -393.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.55% since then. We note from Unisys Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.26K.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.96 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.25% year-to-date, but still down -47.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is -42.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UIS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -220.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 129.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $474.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Unisys Corporation to make $600.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $488 million and $539.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.90%. Unisys Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -33.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Unisys Corporation shares, and 98.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.42%. Unisys Corporation stock is held by 269 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $134.6 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.80% or 10.03 million shares worth $120.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.94 million shares worth $37.32 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $31.66 million, which represents about 5.02% of the total shares outstanding.