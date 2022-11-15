Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 16.46 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.69M. TRKA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.33, offering almost -732.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 261.61K.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.86% year-to-date, but still up 7.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -1.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRKA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -435.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -435.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.70%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.72% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 6.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.39%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 2.04 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.16% or 1.39 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $90095.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.