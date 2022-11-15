Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 11.63 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.75, and it changed around $0.27 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.47B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.98, offering almost -140.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.6% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Toast Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.80 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.22% year-to-date, but still up 10.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 22.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.28 percent over the past six months and at a 65.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $751.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $750.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $512 million and $535 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.30%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.35% of Toast Inc. shares, and 75.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.35%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 335 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.38% of the shares, which is about 40.76 million shares worth $845.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.83% or 22.18 million shares worth $460.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.22 million shares worth $502.61 million, making up 8.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.08 million shares worth around $146.94 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.