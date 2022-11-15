SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $237.28, and it changed around $17.52 or 7.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.73B. SIVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $763.22, offering almost -221.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $204.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.87% since then. We note from SVB Financial Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 840.56K.

SVB Financial Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended SIVB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SVB Financial Group is expected to report earnings per share of $5.52 for the current quarter.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

Instantly SIVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 242.45 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is -30.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIVB is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

SVB Financial Group share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.15 percent over the past six months and at a -19.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -59.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect SVB Financial Group to make $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $2.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.70%. SVB Financial Group earnings are expected to increase by 36.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of SVB Financial Group shares, and 93.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.42%. SVB Financial Group stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.87% of the shares, which is about 6.42 million shares worth $2.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.74% or 4.57 million shares worth $1.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $790.65 million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $684.19 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.