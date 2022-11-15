SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.52, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.59M. STKL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.67, offering almost -36.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.47% since then. We note from SunOpta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

SunOpta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STKL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SunOpta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Instantly STKL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.25 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.32% year-to-date, but still down -20.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is -8.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STKL is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

SunOpta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.12 percent over the past six months and at a 400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $308.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SunOpta Inc. to make $320.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.40%. SunOpta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 41.18% per year for the next five years.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.22% of SunOpta Inc. shares, and 80.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.30%. SunOpta Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.97% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $161.25 million.

Engaged Capital, LLC, with 5.58% or 6.09 million shares worth $47.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $19.48 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $16.81 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.