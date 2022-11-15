Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.2 or 15.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.11M. SUNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.90, offering almost -293.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.0% since then. We note from Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Instantly SUNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.80% year-to-date, but still up 13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 17.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.21 percent over the past six months and at a -125.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. to make $31.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.59 million and $35.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.90%.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.67% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 75.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.02%. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 7.34 million shares worth $11.09 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.75% or 3.96 million shares worth $5.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $7.85 million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $2.72 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.