Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.33, and it changed around -$3.16 or -25.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.94M. STOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.06, offering almost -254.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.36% since then. We note from Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.64K.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

Instantly STOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.11% year-to-date, but still down -19.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) is -21.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STOK is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -789.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.32 percent over the past six months and at a -14.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Stoke Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

STOK Dividends

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 109.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.66%. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Skorpios Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 36.64% of the shares, which is about 14.44 million shares worth $190.8 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.26% or 3.65 million shares worth $48.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $8.14 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $7.05 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.