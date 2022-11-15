Stock Performance And Outlook Of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $587.16M. GTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -67.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.78% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GTE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.55% year-to-date, but still down -5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 0.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 105.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 34.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.22%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 20.12 million shares worth $25.85 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.74% or 17.5 million shares worth $22.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.57 million shares worth $8.45 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $2.48 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.