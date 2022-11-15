Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 2.73 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.94, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.87, offering almost -42.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.1% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.73 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.30 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.71% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 6.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.82 percent over the past six months and at a 27.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.95 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.30%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by 99.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 87.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.28%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 575 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.07% of the shares, which is about 145.67 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 124.58 million shares worth $866.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 48.1 million shares worth $334.42 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32.91 million shares worth around $228.78 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.