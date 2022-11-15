Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -229.67% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.12 or 7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.29M. SOPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.94, offering almost -2753.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.92% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 86550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.49K.

Society Pass Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Society Pass Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0081 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 14.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -229.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,792.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Society Pass Incorporated to make $6.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,360.60%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.64% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 2.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.68%. Society Pass Incorporated stock is held by 30 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with 0.30% or 76275.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 71319.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 32208.0 shares worth around $57491.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.