SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.6 or -28.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.00M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from SOBR Safe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -28.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.53 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.16% year-to-date, but still down -27.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is -50.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOBR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.14% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.98%. SOBR Safe Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.14% or 33572.0 shares worth $33242.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.