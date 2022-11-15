Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Share Price Might Move Down By -59.16%

In the last trading session, 4.57 million shares of the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $157.84, and it changed around -$1.57 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.06B. SNOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $405.00, offering almost -156.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.14% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.01 million.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 162.37 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.41% year-to-date, but still up 22.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 3.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Snowflake Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.22 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $538 million in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to make $585.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.70%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 05.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 67.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.80%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 1,208 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 17.42 million shares worth $2.42 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 5.31% or 17.0 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.87 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $616.3 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.