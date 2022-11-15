SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.85, and it changed around -$1.04 or -9.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $448.34M. SKYT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.70, offering almost -150.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.03% since then. We note from SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 353.17K.

SkyWater Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SKYT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.50 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.86% year-to-date, but still up 26.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is 68.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

SkyWater Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.22 percent over the past six months and at a 20.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SkyWater Technology Inc. to make $56.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.53 million and $48.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.88% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, and 9.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.75%. SkyWater Technology Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Emerald Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $6.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.36% or 0.57 million shares worth $5.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $3.44 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $3.01 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.