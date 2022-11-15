Shares Of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) Could Show A Loss Of -400.58%

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.59, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $416.96M. SRRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.43, offering almost -324.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.71% since then. We note from Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.97K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.15 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.42% year-to-date, but still up 5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 22.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRRK is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.88 percent over the past six months and at a 28.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.20%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.64 million and $4.05 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.20%.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares, and 103.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.05%. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stock is held by 142 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.94% of the shares, which is about 8.75 million shares worth $48.04 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 16.34% or 8.44 million shares worth $46.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $16.03 million, making up 5.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $11.98 million, which represents about 3.38% of the total shares outstanding.