SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 5.27 million shares of the SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.13 or 86.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64M. SNES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -485.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.37% since then. We note from SenesTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.10K.

SenesTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SenesTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 86.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1710 on Monday, 11/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -57.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.34% year-to-date, but still down -19.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is -43.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNES is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1381.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1381.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

SenesTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.87 percent over the past six months and at a -12.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 146.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SenesTech Inc. to make $590k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $183k and $169k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 249.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. SenesTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.72% of SenesTech Inc. shares, and 9.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.60%. SenesTech Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with First Wilshire Securities Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.98% or 0.24 million shares worth $76067.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $51230.0, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 63296.0 shares worth around $19938.0, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.