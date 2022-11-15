Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. SABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.08, offering almost -118.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from Sabre Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Sabre Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SABR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sabre Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.67 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.62% year-to-date, but still up 18.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is 2.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.5 day(s).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Sabre Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.07 percent over the past six months and at a 53.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $702.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sabre Corporation to make $723.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $441.09 million and $500.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.70%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Sabre Corporation shares, and 107.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.94%. Sabre Corporation stock is held by 424 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 39.04 million shares worth $227.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.73% or 31.93 million shares worth $186.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.63 million shares worth $56.17 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.51 million shares worth around $48.99 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.