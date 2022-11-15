Risk-Takers Will Like Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL).

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.32, and it changed around -$4.71 or -7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. PLL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.99, offering almost -34.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.92% since then. We note from Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.33K.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.43 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.05% year-to-date, but still up 8.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is 30.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4,200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.30% in the next quarter.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.30% of Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares, and 51.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.21%. Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $57.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.99% or 1.26 million shares worth $45.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $57.5 million, making up 5.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $18.2 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.