Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around $0.25 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $677.33M. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.62, offering almost -174.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.02% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.77 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.84% year-to-date, but still up 48.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is 18.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.42 percent over the past six months and at a -5.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation to make $70.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.31 million and $62.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.77%. Repay Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 70.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.44% per year for the next five years.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.63% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares, and 91.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.68%. Repay Holdings Corporation stock is held by 222 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 11.01 million shares worth $141.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.22% or 6.6 million shares worth $84.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $48.83 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $43.56 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.