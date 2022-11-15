Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 10.74 million shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.22 or 14.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.14M. QH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -1065.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.59% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.70K.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.76% year-to-date, but still up 5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 10.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quhuo Limited to make $150.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.10%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.76% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 2540.0 shares worth $10106.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 870.0 shares worth $3461.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 348.0 shares worth $1384.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.