Proterra Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PTRA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.30, and it changed around $0.42 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.02, offering almost -78.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.64% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Proterra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PTRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Proterra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.70 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.33% year-to-date, but still up 18.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is 60.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.47 day(s).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Proterra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.94 percent over the past six months and at a 47.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $92.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.70%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.23% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 67.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.55%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 27.25 million shares worth $126.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.17% or 18.39 million shares worth $85.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $27.35 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $23.51 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.