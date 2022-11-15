Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.1 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $605.15M. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -2553.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.91% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to make $181.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 43.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.84%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.50% of the shares, which is about 43.03 million shares worth $179.85 million.

Ejf Capital Llc, with 3.54% or 17.89 million shares worth $74.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $1.29 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 95034.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.