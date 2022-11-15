On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.39, and it changed around $0.75 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.72B. ONON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.87, offering almost -174.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.28% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.89 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.06% year-to-date, but still up 12.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 22.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $16.35 and a high of $35.31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.73 percent over the past six months and at a 225.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.80%, up from the previous year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.49% of On Holding AG shares, and 40.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.04%. On Holding AG stock is held by 203 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 28.0 million shares worth $495.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.29% or 9.12 million shares worth $161.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 8.28 million shares worth $165.46 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 6.74 million shares worth around $119.15 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.