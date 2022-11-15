Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 50.73 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.67B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -181.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.06% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.93 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.28 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.62% year-to-date, but still down -9.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 5.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.70%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.84% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 68.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.04%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.05% of the shares, which is about 555.45 million shares worth $2.08 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 36.88 million shares worth $155.25 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 29.98 million shares worth around $131.91 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.