Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.53, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.89M. NLTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -1124.53% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.66% since then. We note from Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.62K.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NLTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) trade information

Instantly NLTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5710 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 7.18%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -89.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) is -10.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLTX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3862.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) estimates and forecasts

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -51.37 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.90%. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

NLTX Dividends

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.34%. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 3.82 million shares worth $3.94 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.07% or 3.44 million shares worth $3.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.