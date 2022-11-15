MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.04, and it changed around $1.68 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59B. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -67.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.33% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.98 on Monday, 11/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.35% year-to-date, but still up 10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 26.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.69 percent over the past six months and at a 54.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $104.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.47% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.35% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 60.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.96%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 510 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 38.18 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 8.98% or 15.95 million shares worth $511.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $92.1 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $73.39 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.