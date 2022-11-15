Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.31, and it changed around $2.63 or 5.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.91B. MTCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.83, offering almost -192.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.59% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.35 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 17.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.74 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $794.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Match Group Inc. to make $811.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $801.84 million and $806.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.45% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Match Group Inc. shares, and 99.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.79%. Match Group Inc. stock is held by 1,014 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 32.21 million shares worth $2.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.81% or 30.6 million shares worth $2.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.69 million shares worth $605.27 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.41 million shares worth around $586.35 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.