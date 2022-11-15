Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.76 or 10.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.25M. TUSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost 4.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.1% since then. We note from Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.28K.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.36 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 339.01% year-to-date, but still up 32.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is 119.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -99.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUSK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 49.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc. to make $75.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.60% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, and 74.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.69%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Wexford Capital LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 47.42% of the shares, which is about 22.43 million shares worth $49.36 million.

ValueWorks, LLC, with 7.38% or 3.49 million shares worth $7.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $1.81 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.