Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Stock Forecast 2022: $2.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 6.02 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.13 or -7.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $344.93M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -269.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.37% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3899 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 5.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.23 percent over the past six months and at a 51.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $4.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -77.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.08% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 30.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.18%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 10.6 million shares worth $16.75 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.66% or 9.6 million shares worth $15.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $14.07 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $7.0 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.